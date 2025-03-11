Telangana govt cancels Nightingale Nursing School license

Hyderabad: The health, medical and family welfare department issued orders cancelling the license of Nightingale Nursing School at Masab Tank after conducting an inquiry, on March 7.

The directorate of medical education (DME) has been directed to submit an alternate plan to accommodate the students to continue their education for the present academic year in other nursing schools within 15 days.

This comes following persistent representation from social activist Dr Lubna Sarwath against fraudulent operations of the institute.

Lubna had alleged that the “unregistered, fraudulent” Nightingale School of Nursing had been humiliating 69 girl students belonging to SC/ST/BC communities, leaving their career in doldrums, even as they have been running from pillar-to-post, as their college has withheld all their original memos including SSC.

She also accused the institution of demanding exorbitant fees while failing to conduct regular classes and lab sessions, and subjecting students to inhumane hostel conditions, as well as disrespectful behavior by the college administration.

“In public interest we have already submitted a list of 69 students as per the information obtained from the students/parents to the DME, TGMNC, and Medical Secretariat,” Lubna stated.

“We now urge the DME to obtain the originals of the students from the fraud college, and to ensure college allocation so that their academic year can continue, and students can attend the classes and labs. We look forward to the poor SC/ST/BC girl students resuming their General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) class sessions with dignity, hope and confidence,” she concluded, with hopes for a bright future for the students.