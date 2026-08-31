Telangana govt completes 1000 days, cites welfare gains

Hyderabad: The Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy completes 1,000 days in office on September 1, releasing a report card that credited the administration with widening welfare coverage, attracting investment and expanding infrastructure across Telangana.

According to the government, the state’s per capita income rose to Rs 4,18,931 in 2025-26, about 91 per cent higher than the national average. It said crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh were waived for more than 25 lakh farming families, and over Rs 36,000 crore was disbursed under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. The government also claimed Telangana overtook Punjab as the country’s top paddy producer, procuring 81.12 lakh metric tonnes during the last rabi season.

On welfare, the government pointed to free bus travel for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme, saying over 335 crore trips had been taken, along with free electricity for over 53 lakh families under Gruha Jyothi and Rs 500 domestic gas cylinders for 43 lakh families. It said 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses were built in the scheme’s first phase, with Rs 5 lakh in assistance per eligible family.

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The report also cited the state’s Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation, calling Telangana the first state to implement it after a Supreme Court verdict, and noted the Assembly’s passage of bills for 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in education, employment and politics.

On jobs, the government said over 72,000 appointments were made in the past 1,000 days, with 10,006 teachers recruited through the Mega District Selection Committee process. It also claimed investment commitments of Rs 1.29 lakh crore through the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System, and Rs 5.75 lakh crore in agreements signed at the Telangana Rising Global Summit in 2025.

Infrastructure claims included progress on the roughly 360-km Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad, a 122.9-km expansion of Hyderabad Metro under Phase 2, and the Musi River rejuvenation project.

The government set out its long-term goal of turning Telangana into a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2034 and a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047, built around projects including Bharat Future City, planned as the country’s first net-zero smart city.