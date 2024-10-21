Telangana govt constitutes Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission

Hyderabad: State government has constituted Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission comprising seven members and All-India Kisan Congress vice-president M Kondanda Reddy as its chairman.

A government order was issued to that effect on Monday, October 21.

The members of the commission include former MLC S Ramulu Naik, advocate M Sunil Kumar (land Suneel), R Gopal Reddy, G Gangadhar, KV Narasimha Reddy, Ch Venkanna Yadav and M Bhavani.

Earlier, the government had earlier notified six members of the commission, which was amended to seven on Monday.