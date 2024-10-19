Telangana: NAFED agrees to procure 1 lakh tonne maize for Kharif season

Hyderabad: The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has agreed to procure 1 lakh tonnes of maize from the state through Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited in the Kharif marketing season.

On Saturday, October 19, maize procurement centres were set up in 12 centres across the state including Jagtial and Nirmal districts.

It has been estimated that maize is being grown on 5,46,865 acres in the current kharif season and the total production is estimated at 9,63,102 tonnes.

The Centre has declared the minimum support price (MSP) for maize at Rs 2,225 per quintal, exceeding the average open market price of Rs 2,172 per quintal.



Markfed Telangana managing director V Srinivas Reddy stated that the state government was ready to procure maize even if the production exceeds the initial estimates.