Telangana: Govt constitutes committee for child safety guidelines in schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday constituted a committee that would prepare guidelines for child safety in schools.

The formation of the committee comes after a recent sexual abuse case reported from a reputed school in Banjara Hills. The special chief secretary to the government, Labour and Employment department will be chairperson, while the special secretary to the government, Women and Child Development & SC, and Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra will be members of the committee.

The measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents against children in schools in the future. In October this year, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by the car driver of a school principal at Banjara Hills. The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday and a case has been registered against him under sections 364, 376 (a)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO act.

The accused person, identified as Rajani Kumar, worked as a driver for the DAV school’s principal at Banjara Hills. Kumar was reportedly entering the digital classroom of the school frequently and is alleged to have misbehaved with the female students by inappropriately touching them.