Telangana govt constitutes committee for formulating modalities for Gaddar Award

B Narsing Rao has been appointed as the chairman, Dil Raju as vice-chairman of the committee

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd August 2024 12:00 am IST
State government constitutes committee to formulate modalities for Gaddar Award in memory of balladeer Gaddar.
Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker B Narsing Rao has been made the chairman of the committee that has been constituted by the Telangana government to formulate the modalities, rules and regulations including the nomenclature and logo for Gaddar Awards which will be conferred to achievers in filmmaking.

In a government order issued by Telangana Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation, Tollywood director Dil Raju has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the committee.

K Raghavendra Rao, Ande Sree, Tammareddy Bharadwaja, Allu Aravind, Gummadi Vennela, Tanikella Bharani, D Suresh Babu, K Chandra Bose, R Narayana Murthy, Vandematharam Srinivas, Allani Sridhar, Sana Yadi Reddy, Harish Shankar and Yeldandi Venu have been appointed as the advisory members of the commission.

