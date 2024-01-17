Telangana govt cracks down on reappointed retired officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to remove nearly 100 retired officials, including State Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar, who were re-appointed during the previous BRS government.

The decision comes after the government raised concerns about the reappointment of retired officials across key departments such as Irrigation, Health, Education, and more.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has issued a circular to all departments, urging them to identify retired officials currently serving and receiving honorarium.

Special Chiefs, Principals, and Secretaries in the Secretariat department have been requested to provide details of such reappointments, regardless of the sources of payment for their remuneration.

The Chief Secretary stresses on the need for a swift response, asking Secretaries to furnish details promptly. The government plans to remove all such reappointed retired officials within a week or 10 days.