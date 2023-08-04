Telangana govt decides to regularize notary properties in urban areas

Properties within 125 yards will be exempted from paying stamp duty.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui|   Updated: 4th August 2023 2:04 pm IST
Telangana govt transfers 31 IAS officers; Hyderabad gets new collector
Telangana govt logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken a significant step towards regularizing houses, non-agricultural lands, and other properties purchased on notary in urban areas, providing much-needed relief to the property owners.

BookMyMBBS

Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, Naveen Mittal, has issued orders, outlining the guidelines for the regularization process and advising the public to submit applications at MeeSeva centers.

As per the issued orders, applicants are required to provide link documents, along with notary documents, property tax receipts, electricity bills, water bills, or any other proof of ownership of the property. The district collector will meticulously examine these applications and make a final decision.

MS Education Academy

Properties constructed on government lands will be processed under the Rules of GOs 58 and 59, which deal with the regularization of constructions on government land. On the other hand, properties not encroaching on government land will be directly processed.

Notably, properties within 125 yards will be exempted from paying stamp duty. However, properties larger than this area will be subject to stamp duty based on the market value, along with an additional fine of Rs 5. While the guidelines have been clarified in the orders, there is no mention of a specific deadline for the submission of applications.

The issue of notary properties is not limited to Hyderabad; it extends to other urban areas in the state as well. For a long time, people have been urging the government to regularize these properties, and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured to address the matter sympathetically. Now, with the issuance of orders for the regularization process, property owners can finally find respite and clarity on the status of their properties.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui|   Updated: 4th August 2023 2:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button