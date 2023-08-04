Telangana govt decides to regularize notary properties in urban areas

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken a significant step towards regularizing houses, non-agricultural lands, and other properties purchased on notary in urban areas, providing much-needed relief to the property owners.

Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, Naveen Mittal, has issued orders, outlining the guidelines for the regularization process and advising the public to submit applications at MeeSeva centers.

As per the issued orders, applicants are required to provide link documents, along with notary documents, property tax receipts, electricity bills, water bills, or any other proof of ownership of the property. The district collector will meticulously examine these applications and make a final decision.

Properties constructed on government lands will be processed under the Rules of GOs 58 and 59, which deal with the regularization of constructions on government land. On the other hand, properties not encroaching on government land will be directly processed.

Notably, properties within 125 yards will be exempted from paying stamp duty. However, properties larger than this area will be subject to stamp duty based on the market value, along with an additional fine of Rs 5. While the guidelines have been clarified in the orders, there is no mention of a specific deadline for the submission of applications.

The issue of notary properties is not limited to Hyderabad; it extends to other urban areas in the state as well. For a long time, people have been urging the government to regularize these properties, and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had assured to address the matter sympathetically. Now, with the issuance of orders for the regularization process, property owners can finally find respite and clarity on the status of their properties.