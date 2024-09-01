Telangana govt declares holiday for schools, colleges on Monday

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rain forecast, the Telangana government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges in the state on Monday, September 2. This includes government, aided, and private institutions, ensuring safety for students amid adverse weather conditions.

While schools and colleges are ordered to remain shut on Monday, all Telangana government officials have been cancelled and officials have to report for duty on Monday, according to a statement released by state minister for information and public relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Telangana has been on high alert amid incessant rains since Saturday and is forecasted to witness heavy downpours till September 3. An atmospheric condition that is caused by a deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal intensified, resulting in moderate to heavy rainfall across Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

The Hyderabad collector on Saturday announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the city on Monday amid incessant rainfall with the IMD issuing a red alert for various parts of the state.

The neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh too has been facing heavy rains, with multiple accounts of death from rain-related incidents, reported from the state.