Telangana govt declares holiday today on Hazrat Ali’s birth anniversary

State will also observe a holiday tomorrow on the occasion of Republic Day.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th January 2024 8:11 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Hazrat Ali’s birth anniversary, the Telangana government has announced a holiday today. Tomorrow, the state will also observe a holiday on the occasion of Republic Day.

Although the state government, in its calendar, announced a holiday for Hazrat Ali’s birth anniversary, it has been listed under optional holidays and not as a general one.

Hazrat Ali holds great importance among all Muslims worldwide, and his birth anniversary is celebrated on the 13th of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar. This year, it falls on January 25 in India.

Hazrat Ali, also known as Ali ibn Abu Talib, was a brave leader and is remembered with great honor and reverence among Muslims. On the occasion of his birthday, the Telangana government declares an optional holiday every year.

Telangana to observe holiday on Republic Day

Tomorrow, on the occasion of Republic Day, the state government has declared a holiday under the general holidays list.

However, in the morning, all offices, educational institutions, and other organizations hoist the national flag.

It will be the last holiday of the month in Telangana.

