Telangana govt declares May 13 & June 4 as paid holidays for employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, May 6, has announced paid holidays on May 13 and June 4 to allow employees to participate in the Lok Sabha elections and the Secunderabad Cantonment by-election.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari instructed district collectors and district election officers to implement these paid holidays as per the government’s directive.

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana will be held on May 13, 2024 in a single phase. The counting of votes for all seven phases will happen on June 4.

The polling time has been extended by one hour, from 7 am to 6 pm, in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies due to the prevailing heat wave conditions in the state.

In the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, which is part of the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, voters will have to cast two votes on May 13 – one for the Lok Sabha election and another for the Secunderabad Cantonment by-election.

This is because the Secunderabad Cantonment seat fell vacant after the passing away of the incumbent MLA.

The Election Commission has made extensive arrangements for the elections, including setting up 3,986 polling stations, deploying 23,500 employees as election staff, and taking measures to increase voter turnout through awareness campaigns.