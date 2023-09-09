Telangana govt denies permission for Congress’ public meeting at Tukkuguda

Hyderabad: After disappointment while seeking permission for a meeting at Parade Grounds, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee sought permission to conduct the meet on an open ground in Tukkuguda on September 17, but were denied.

The state government has reasoned that properties belonging to religious institutions cannot be considered for organising political meetings.

Responding to the application filed by Rangareddy DCC president Challa Narasimha Reddy, Telangana Endowments Commissioner V Anil Kumar said that the open land was the property of the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple.

He said that in view of Sections 5 (Prohibition of use of funds of religious institutions for certain activities), and 6 (prohibition of religious assets for propagating political ideas) of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, the request cannot be considered.

Earlier, the Congress had requested permission to hold the meet at Parade Grounds, however, the Union government is preparing to organise ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ celebrations on the ground on the same date.

The state Congress leadership is attempting to hold a public meet ahead of the Telangana elections as the ruling parties at the Center and state attempt to outdo each other and set a narrative over the merger of the Hyderabad princely State into India in 1948 on September 17.

With the permission being denied for the second time, the Congress will reportedly be conducting their public meeting at the Gachibowli stadium.

Revanth meets DGP; seeks security for CWC meeting

The Congress is set to hold the first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) between September 16-18 at Taj Krishna.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy met the state DGP Anjani Kumar on Friday and requested him to provide security to the national party leaders during their visit to the city and for permission for the meet at Tukkuguda, however, it was denied.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the ruling BRS and BJP leaders hatched a plan not to permit Congress leaders to conduct public meetings at Parade Grounds.