Telangana: Govt directed to accept PG PE applicants for TSPSC jobs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to accept applications of candidates with postgraduation in physical education for the ongoing recruitment to the posts of physical directors in junior colleges.

The move came after a batch of candidates with master’s degrees in physical education approached the High Court stating that they were aggrieved by the decision of the state that rendered them ineligible to appear for the recruitment process.

“The state has put a condition that only those with regular PG such as MA, MCom plus PG in physical education will alone be eligible to appear for selection. This double PG is a double jeopardy for us. We have already done one PG in physical education,” said senior counsel L Ravi Chander arguing for 192 students.

After hearing writ petitions filed by more than 100 students against the TSPSC notification issued on December 28, who termed the government’s condition as arbitrary and without the authority of law, the bench of chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice N Tukaramji agreed to examine the grievance in detail.

They further directed the authorities, in the meantime, to allow the petitioners to appear for the written examination stating that the results of the test need not be declared till the court finally adjudicates the issue.

Since the last date for receipt of applications was January 23, the bench directed that applications may be received over the next seven days.

In case of any technical glitches in the submission of applications, the commission was directed to take up physical handing over of the applications and the case was adjourned till March 13 for a final hearing.