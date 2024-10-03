Telangana govt distances from min Konda Surekha’s remarks on filmstars

Following the backlash from the film industry and fans, Konda Surekha has since issued an apology regarding her statements

Telangana govt distances from min Konda Surekha's remarks on filmstars

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that the state government has distanced itself from the comments made by minister Konda Surekha, who claimed that KTR is responsible for the divorce between actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, as reported by NDTV.

Following the backlash from the film industry and fans, Konda Surekha has since issued an apology regarding her statements. In response to that, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud has urged the film industry to move past the controversy since she apologised.

(This is a breaking story, further details awaited)

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 3rd October 2024 7:02 pm IST

