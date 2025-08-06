Telangana govt distributes free rice worth Rs 1200 monthly

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has announced that the state government is providing free rice worth Rs.1,200 per month to all eligible families through the ration card system.

Speaking at public events in Mallapur (Ranga Reddy district) and Atvelli (Medchal district) on Tuesday, the Minister said the government is committed to inclusive governance and reducing poverty. As part of this mission, new ration cards are being distributed to ensure every eligible household receives subsidised rice and other welfare benefits.

At an event in Mallapur’s YAR Gardens, Sridhar Babu shared that the state is spending Rs.61.15 crore each month to supply fine rice to deserving families. In Ranga Reddy district alone, 12,000 new ration cards have been issued, benefiting nearly 50,000 people.

He also pointed out earlier efforts by the Congress government to bring Krishna water to Hyderabad and said that current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is now planning to bring Godavari water to the city. In addition, Sridhar Babu highlighted that over 65,000 government jobs have been provided across the state and new industries are being set up to boost employment.

Later, addressing a large gathering in Atvelli, Medchal mandal, the Minister assured that ration cards will be given to all eligible people, regardless of their political background.

“In the past, people waited for years without receiving food security cards. Now, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, we are ensuring that every rightful beneficiary gets their due,” he said.