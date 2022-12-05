Telangana govt employees to get EV on easy installment

Hyderabad: After the steps taken by the Telangana State Renewable Development Corporation to provide electric bikes in easy installments to all government employees serving in the state of Telangana, TSREDCO had identified 1,301 locations around the state for comparable installations of charging stations.

The corporation had established 292 EV charging stations in Hyderabad so far and efforts are underway to install more charging stations in public places such as airports, railway stations, metro stations, municipal parking lots, bus depots, markets, shopping malls, petrol stations, and tourist areas.

Along with TSREDCO’s initiatives in providing electronic vehicles to employees serving in various departments of the state government, an increase in the trend of purchasing electronic vehicles has been recorded among government employees. The details of the scheme will be disclosed after the approval of the supply.

The Government of Telangana is taking steps to promote electric bikes, motorcycles, mopeds, and auto-rickshaws in the state and electric charging stations at all sub-stations of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited to charge electric vehicles. Installation steps are being taken. 46 charging stations have been established by TSREDCO in various departments of Telangana state so that government employees can charge their vehicles using these charging stations.

It is said that a total of 20,000 electric vehicles are in use in the state of Telangana, including 15,000 electric bikes, and most of them run within GHMC limits.