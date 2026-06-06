Telangana govt encourages Malaysian companies to invest in state

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister Sridhar Babu on Saturday, June 6, met a high-level Malaysian delegation urging it to encourage their companies to invest in the state. He stated that the state government is working systematically to bring into existence a semiconductor ‘ecosystem’ equipped with world-class facilities to align with future needs and address the challenges that will arise in the coming days.

The delegation led by Malaysia-Penang Deputy CM VYB Jagdeep Singh Deo, met Sridhar Babu at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. They specifically discussed opportunities for mutual cooperation between ‘Telangana-Malaysia (Penang)’ in areas such as semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, AI, innovations, human capital development, and related fields.

The Telangana IT minister also noted that Hyderabad is emerging as an international center in chip design, electronics, and advanced technology sectors. He added there are immense opportunities in in sectors such as semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies, life sciences, biotechnology, clean energy, aerospace, defense, precision engineering, and related fields.

During the meeting, Sridhar Babu explained the measures being taken up by the state government to position Telangana as a global investment destination, and hoped that Penang’s experience in semiconductor assembly, testing, and packaging sectors will be useful in helping Telangana rise as a global semiconductor hub.