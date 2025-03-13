Telangana govt establishes FDCA to oversee Future City project

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has established a new entity called the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) to oversee the development of the Future City project.

This project involves creating a futuristic urban hub in Ranga Reddy district, covering 56 revenue villages across seven mandals.

The chief minister will serve as Chairman of the FCDA, while the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) will act as Vice Chairman.

The FCDA’s governing body includes prominent officials such as the state chief secretary, principal secretaries of Finance and Industries, and the collector of Ranga Reddy district.

The commissioner of the FCDA will function as the member secretary. The government has issued a gazette notification to formalize these arrangements.

Future City will encompass areas beyond ORR

The Future City will encompass areas beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR), particularly between the Srisailam National Highway and the Nagarjuna Sagar State Highway.

The plan includes integrating areas previously under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) into the FCDA. A total of 36 villages that were once part of HMDA have been transferred to the FCDA.

The villages included in the FCDA’s jurisdiction are spread across several mandals, including Amangal, Ibrahimpatnam, Kadthal, Kandukur, Maheshwaram, Manchal, and Yacharam.

The development of the Future City will focus on creating economic and industrial clusters, leveraging the presence of the airport and other infrastructure.