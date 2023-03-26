Karnataka: Amit Shah rakes up Hyderabad Liberation Day in Bidar

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana stating that the government hesitates to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day.

Shah made the statement post a flag hoisting ceremony at the inaugural of ‘Gorata Shaheed Smarak’ and memorial of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata ground in Bidar district.

“In this Gorata village, hundreds of people were killed by the army of a cruel Nizam for hoisting just a 2.5-ft tall Tricolour. Today, I proudly say that on the same land, we have hoisted a 103-ft tall Tricolour that can’t be hidden from anyone,” stated Shah.

“On the same land, a memorial of those immortal martyrs has been erected. This 20-ft tall statue of Sardar Patel is a symbol of the significant role played by our first Home Minister in ousting the Nizam from Hyderabad. That is why this area, this Bidar could become a part of India,” he added, stating that the BJP will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day in a grand manner.

Shah’s comments in a poll-bound Karnataka come as elections are due in Telangana at the end of this year and the BJP prepares to wage war against the ruling BRS in the state.

Attacking Congress, he alleged that the party due to its polarisation politics provided reservation to the minority.

“The party reservation provided to the minority was not as per Constitution. There is no provision in the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion. BJP scrapped that reservation and provided reservations to Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities,” stated Shah in an attempt to polarise and woo voters of the communities in the poll-bound state.

Later, in an apparent move to woo the two dominant communities, Lingayatas and Vokkaligas, in the poll-bound Karnataka, where elections are due by May, the BJP leader will unveil the statues of 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara and the founder of Bengaluru city ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda on the ‘Vidhana Soudha’ premises.