Telangana govt foolish to implement 42 BC reservation: Errabali

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday, October 10 criticised the Telangana government for the 42 percent reservation for backward classes in the local body elections.

Addressing a gathering in Warangal, the former Telangana minister questioned the Congress as to why it did not push for the Backward Classes (BC) quota in elections during its 55 year rule in India. He further claimed that the Telangana High Court put a stay on the 42 percent BC quota since it understood the Congress was cheating the public.

Rao added that it is foolishness to conduct the local body elections without the governor’s consent on the 42 percent quota for BCs. He alleged that rural Telangana is suffering due to the incompetence of the Congress.

“The state would have been in a better position only if the villages would have been strengthened,” the former minister said. he said that the Telangana government was aware that the Government Order 9 would be rendered irrelevant.

Telangana HC stays GO 9

The BRS leader’s remark comes a day after the Telangana High Court stayed GO 9. The Telangana High Court, on Thursday, passed an interim stay order on GO 9 which enhanced BC reservations in the upcoming local body polls to 42 percent.

The election notification was also put on hold. The Telangana government has been given four weeks to file a counter-affidavit and the petitioners have been asked to file a response to the government’s affidavit in two weeks thereafter.

The State Election Commission had released a notification earlier in the day, inviting nominations for the first phase of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) elections.

This decision comes after two days of arguments in the High Court, where the petitioners had challenged the legality of the reservations being increased to 67 percent, in violation of Supreme Court’s cap of 50 percent.

The next hearing has been posted after six weeks.

On TGSRTC fare hike

Speaking of the fare hike by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), Rao said, “The Congress government is taking a loan of 1350 crores by saying that there will be free buses for women and increasing the bus fares and pushing that loan on the men of the family.”

Rao further said that in the past, KCR paid 2,000 crores of RTC dues and was in debt. “However, if he leads RTC towards development, this wicked government will conspire to sell RTC,” he added.