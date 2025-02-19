Telangana govt forms advisory committee for development planning

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has established an advisory committee for the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) to enhance the state’s development strategies.

The State Planning Department issued the orders on Tuesday, February 18, outlining the committee’s key objectives.

This initiative aims to create comprehensive plans for disaster prevention, analyze the impact of climate change, and identify gaps in the state’s economic and social sectors.

The committee will operate under the chairmanship of deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka and comprises eight experts from diverse fields.

The core focus areas for the committee include developing strategies for disaster prevention, analyzing the impact of climate change, addressing gaps in economic and social sectors, and conducting pilot projects and research to inform policy decisions.

The government has emphasized that the committee’s analyses will directly contribute to formulating both short-term and long-term plans for the state.

The advisory committee boasts a distinguished panel of experts. Among them are Kancha Ilaiah, a professor and writer; Shantha Sinha, a Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient known for her work in liberating child labourers; and Himanshu, an Associate Professor at JNTU Center for Economic Studies and Planning who specializes in poverty and inequality.

Other notable members include Bhukya, a professor at the University of Hyderabad; Purushotham Reddy, an environmental conservationist; Dr Sukhadev Thorat, former Chairman of the UGC and Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Nikhil Dev, a social activist and founder of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan; and Praveen Chakravarthy, Chairman of the Congress Party Data Analyst Department.

The government has expressed confidence that the extensive experience of these members in addressing national and state issues will be invaluable to the committee’s work.

With their combined expertise, the committee is expected to provide crucial insights and recommendations that will shape Telangana’s development agenda.