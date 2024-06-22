Telangana govt forms committee to develop eco-toursim circuits

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has formed a consultative committee to develop eco-tourismcircuits in the state. A meeting was held on Saturday to discuss and enhance the state’s Eco-Tourism policy, focusing on both tourism development and forest protection.

The high-level meeting took place at the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad and was chaired by the state minister for forest Konda Surekha. Senior Telangana government officials, environmental experts, tourism industry leaders, and wildlife NGOs participated in it, with the core aim of the meeting being to devise a sustainable and integrated eco-tourism strategy that harmonizes the growth of the tourism sector with the imperative of forest conservation.

The policy seeks to position Telangana as a top-tier eco-tourism destination by leveraging its diverse

natural landscapes and rich biodiversity, said a press release from the state government on Saturday Konda Surekha opined that the development of eco-tourism circuits linking major wildlife sanctuaries, forests, and natural reserves will offer unique and immersive experiences.

Telangana Forest department officials also stressed that unless local communities protect and conserve our natural habitations & wildlife, sustaining a whole some growth of ecological Bio diverse wealth will not be possible.

“Similarly unless people across different cross sections have an opportunity to explore and cherish natural wealth of forests and wildlife, it would be impossible to generate public responsibility towards preservation and perpetuation of forests and bio-diversity in the state,” added the release from the Telangana government.

A draft policy was submitted based on the above discussion to the Telangaa government for approval, with Forest secretary A Vani Prasad chairing it.