Telangana govt fully prepared: Health min on HMPV concerns

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Health Minister, Damodara Raja Narasimha addressed concerns surrounding the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), clarifying that it is not a new virus but has been circulating globally since 2001.

He said that HMPV primarily affects the respiratory system, typically resulting in mild symptoms.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, making awareness of hygiene practices crucial for prevention.

The minister noted a significant increase in HMPV cases reported in China this year, which has raised alarm among health officials.

However, he assured the public that health authorities are continuously monitoring the situation both internationally and within various states in India.

Telangana govt fully prepared: Health min

In terms of health preparedness, minister Narasimha stated that the Telangana government is fully equipped to handle any potential outbreaks, with all necessary medical facilities readily available.

He added that the health department is coordinating closely with central health authorities to ensure a robust response to any developments regarding HMPV.

The minister also urged the public not to panic but to remain cautious.

Health minister warns against misinformation

He highlighted the importance of combating misinformation on social media that could incite unnecessary fear among citizens.

“Accurate information is essential for public awareness and helps mitigate anxiety related to health issues,” he said.

Finally, Narasimha called for enhanced disease surveillance systems and preparedness measures among higher authorities and district officials.