Telangana govt gives nod to healthcare projects in 3 districts

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday gave a go-ahead for three major healthcare projects in the districts, with a total cost of Rs 70 crore.

A 100-bed Area Hospital in Thorrur, Mahabubabad, a nursing college in Sathupalli, Khammam, and a 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ellanthakunta, Rajanna Sircilla district are the three healthcare projects

The State government has approved an administrative sanction of Rs 36 crore for the creation of a 100-bed Area Hospital, Rs 25 crore for the establishment of a Government Nursing College, and Rs 9 crore for the CHC at Ellanthakunta in Sircilla out of the Rs 70 crore.

Subject to acquiring affiliations from Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and the Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi, the Government Nursing College will begin the four-year B.Sc Nursing degree course with an intake capacity of 60 seats.

The Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) will carry out all three projects.