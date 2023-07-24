Telangana govt gives nod to healthcare projects in 3 districts

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th July 2023 9:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Healthcare players call Budget forward-looking
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday gave a go-ahead for three major healthcare projects in the districts, with a total cost of Rs 70 crore.

BookMyMBBS

A 100-bed Area Hospital in Thorrur, Mahabubabad, a nursing college in Sathupalli, Khammam, and a 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ellanthakunta, Rajanna Sircilla district are the three healthcare projects

The State government has approved an administrative sanction of Rs 36 crore for the creation of a 100-bed Area Hospital, Rs 25 crore for the establishment of a Government Nursing College, and Rs 9 crore for the CHC at Ellanthakunta in Sircilla out of the Rs 70 crore.

MS Education Academy

Subject to acquiring affiliations from Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and the Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi, the Government Nursing College will begin the four-year B.Sc Nursing degree course with an intake capacity of 60 seats.

The Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) will carry out all three projects.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th July 2023 9:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button