Telangana govt hospitals conduct record 72% deliveries in July

Hyderabad: Government hospitals in Telangana have set a new record by conducting 72 percent of the total deliveries (childbirth) conducted in the state in July.

After the formation of Telangana as a separate state, the average number of deliveries to be taken-up in government hospitals went up from 30 percent and 35 percent.

However, with the implementation of better Mother and Child Health (MCH) care facilities by the Telangana government, pregnant women and their families have started to prefer state-run healthcare facilities.

Telangana health minister Harish Rao, on Thursday, said, “This has been a long-term dream of the chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure quality health care facilities are available in government hospitals, on par with private hospitals.”

Harish Rao also appreciated the health staff working in the government hospitals in the state on the achievement.