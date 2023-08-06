Telangana Govt super specialty hospitals to have 10,000 beds: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance and Health minister T Harish Rao on Sunday announced that the Telangana government was working on a plan to create 10,000 hospital beds in super specialty hospitals run by the government across the state.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government also plans to increase the number of beds to 50,000 in the near future, Rao informed the Legislative Council.

Also Read 29 medical colleges sanctioned since formation of Telangana: Harish Rao

The minister also explained the features of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Act 2022, which was introduced in the Council.

He also added that the government was setting up four 1000-bed TIMS in and around Hyderabad, modelled on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Each TIMS would have 2,000 paramedical staff, 500 resident doctors, 20 operation theatres, 300 ICU beds, cancer treatment, CT scans and MRI and other important facilities.

TIMS hospitals are being set up to provide affordable and quality government healthcare for people in different parts of the city and for others coming in from nearby districts, he said.