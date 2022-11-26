Telangana: Govt hospitals to get 56 new ‘Tiffa Scan’ machines

Hyderabad: In a push for Maternity care as a part of AarogyaTelangana, 56 new Tiffa scan machines in 44 health facilities across the state have been set up to facilitate the poor.



AarogyaTelangana is the flagship scheme of all health initiatives of the state government with a mission to provide quality healthcare to the poor.



With an objective to provide better scanning facilities for pregnant women, the health department has procured two Tiffa scanning machines and installed these in the Government General Hospital, Siddipet and Government Hospital in Gajwel, recently.

Despite government hospitals across the state being equipped with ultrasound scanning machines today, it is now mandatory for them to have a Tiffa scanning facility during the 18th to 22nd week of pregnancy for those women expecting a healthy baby.



Pregnant women were forced to spend Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 in private centres for this scanning.

Continuing their efforts, the Telangana government has improved health facilities at government hospitals and also distributed KCR kits to help poor women.



Superintendent of Siddipet Hospital, Kishore Kumar, said that the Tiffa scan machine would help them to well understand the functioning of the organs of the fetus.