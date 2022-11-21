'Telangana to get 2000 Palle Dawakhanas': Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the state will soon get 2000 Palle Dawakhanas, which will be the upgraded version of the existing Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) centres.

Rao hailed the contribution of the ANMs who risked their lives while providing treatment to COVID-19-positive patients during the pandemic. The mister further stated the ANMs were key to the provision of primary healthcare to people across Telangana.

Addressing the second conference of the ANM, Rao urged the attendees to identify those vulnerable people who are in the early stages of diabetes, cancer and other such ailments and recommend them for advanced treatment. The minister further said that the Basti Dawa Khanas will also be set up in certain districts in the near future.