Telangana govt in talks with Amazon to provide SHGs online market

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is holding talks with e-commerce giant Amazon to provide women self-help groups (SHG) a big online market. Chief minister Revanth Reddy said that the government aims to provide SHGs an international market for the products produced by them.

During a video conference with all district collectors on Wednesday, November 19, Revanth Reddy said that the government wants to create a big market online at a national and international level for the SHGs. The government also set up Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar on 3 acres of land worth hundreds of crores of rupees next to Shilparamam for the same, stated the CM.

On Wednesday, the CM on occasion of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, launched the Mahila Shakti Saree distribution scheme after garlanding Indira Gandhi’s statue at Necklace road. Reviewing arrangements, he said that under the scheme one crore women will be given sarees. He added that women groups in Telangana are being empowered with petrol pump stations being allotted to be run by SHGs.

The Telangana CM also instructed collectors to appoint a special officer for each Assembly constituency to oversee the distribution of sarees which is being done under the “Mahila Unnati- Telangana Pragati” scheme. According to a press release from his office, Revanth Reddy stated that the program should be organized in every mandal headquarter.

The distribution will be undertaken from November 19 to December 9, and 65 lakh sarees will be distributed under the scheme. The Telangana CM also suggested collectors to conduct a tour of the women associations from other districts to the petrol pump in Narayanpet district and study how the women groups are performing there.