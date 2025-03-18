Telangana govt increases hostel student allowances, prioritizes education  

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj, Women, and Child Welfare Minister Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka announced that the Congress government has significantly increased diet and cosmetic allowances for hostel students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and minority communities.

Speaking in the Assembly during Question Hour, Seethakka stated that diet charges have been raised by 40% after seven years, while cosmetic charges have been increased by 212% for the first time in 16 years.

Recalling her own experience as a student in the ST Girls Hostel in Mulugu, Seethakka stressed the importance of providing nutritious food to hostel students. “Many students from poor backgrounds rely on hostels for their education. Without proper meals, they may struggle to focus on studies,” she said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring their well-being.

She also assured strict measures to maintain food quality in hostels. “IAS officers are staying overnight in hostels, and ministers and MLAs are making regular visits to ensure proper education and nutrition for students,” she stated.

The minister revealed that over Rs.499 crore has been spent in four months to improve hostel facilities.

Seethakka criticized the central government for discontinuing scholarships for school students, despite its education policies. She urged the Centre to increase financial support, stating, “Poor and middle-class families depend on government education. The Centre must cooperate with the state government to strengthen public education.”