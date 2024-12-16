Telangana govt introduces bill to rename Koti Women’s College

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has introduced a bill to rename Koti Women’s College as Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University and include it in the schedule of the Telangana Universities Act, 1991.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha presented the bill to amend the Telangana Universities Act, 1991 in the Legislative Assembly on behalf of the chief minister on Monday, December 16.

Who is Chakali Ilamma?

Koti Women’s College will be renamed after after revolutionary and the face of the historic Telangana Armed Struggle Chakali Ilamma. Born in 1895 at Kistapuram, Warangal district she belonged to the Rajaka caste. At the age of 11, she married Chityala Narasimha and they had five children.

Ilamma became a symbol of resistance when she defied Zamindar Ramachandra Reddy (Visnoor Deshmukh) to cultivate her land, inspiring many during the rebellion against feudal lords. Between 1940 and 1944, she actively fought against the Deshmukh and Razakars in Visnur, joining the Andhra Mahasabha and the Communist Party of India. Her residence often served as a hub for anti-feudal activities against the Nizam’s regime.

History of Koti Women’s College

The origins of Koti Women’s College date back to 1924, when it began as a constituent women’s college of Osmania University. Initially located at the Golden Threshold in 1939, the institution was later shifted to its current location in 1949, which once housed the Koti Residency, the mansion of British Resident J A Kirkpatrick.

This historical building commissioned in 1803 and designed by Lt Samuel Russell of the Madras Engineers is considered an architectural marvel from the British colonial era.

The Koti Women’s College formerly known as Osmania University College for Women played a crucial role in promoting higher education for women in the region. Over the years, it became a renowned centre for women’s studies, offering a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

In 2022, the institution was elevated to the status of a state university and was renamed Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam (Telangana Women’s University). This transition marked a new phase in its evolution, with plans to expand its academic offerings including the introduction of engineering courses.

The Koti women’s college spread across 42 acres continues to be a vital educational institution for women in Hyderabad.