Telangana govt invites application for minorities overseas scholarship

Selected candidates will be sanctioned a scholarship amount up to Rs 20 lakhs along with a one-way ticket fare of Rs 60 thousand.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st December 2025 8:40 pm IST
Image showing a globe sitting on top of a pile of books with a graduation hat on top of the globe
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana minorities welfare department has invited applications under the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme from December 20 till January 19.

Students from minority communities pursuing higher education in Post Graduate and Doctoral/PhD courses in foreign universities in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, Japan, France and New Zealand are eligible to apply.

Selected candidates will be sanctioned a scholarship amount up to Rs 20 lakhs along with a one-way ticket fare of Rs 60 thousand or actual fees, whichever is less.

Only the students who have taken admission during July 1 and December 31, 2025, are eligible to apply.

Online applications can be submitted through the Telangana E Pass website. Verification of certificates will be undertaken in due course and criminal action will be initiated against the concerned candidate if any false certificates are found.

