Telangana govt invites applications for homestays

Published: 14th November 2025 9:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a bid to provide comfortable accommodations for tourists and to help them experience local customs and traditions, while relishing authentic Telangana cuisine, the Telangana Tourism department has decided to classify fully operational homestay facilities as “Telangana Tourism Homestay Establishments”.

The government has invited applications from private investors, individuals, to develop these establishments, with fees for silver classification being Rs 2,000 and gold classification being Rs 4,000.

Interested individuals can download the application form and guidelines from the Telangana Tourism website or can be obtained from the Hyderabad office.

Applications can be submitted through the following email addresses: director.telanganatourism@gmail.com or telanganatourismpub@gmail.com.

