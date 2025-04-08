Telangana govt invites applications for skilled labour jobs in Slovenia

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a government recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, has announced overseas job opportunities for skilled workers in Slovenia.

According to a press note issued by TOMCOM, vacancies are currently open for the roles of Welder and Pipe Fitter. Candidates applying for these positions must have passed SSC or ITI and possess a minimum of 8–10 years of relevant work experience. Additionally, applicants must be between 25 and 45 years of age and have valid experience certificates.

The agency specified that proficiency in English and the ability to read and work with isometric plans are key requirements for the job.

Interested and eligible candidates are invited to send their updated resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com. Further details are available on the official website or through the contact numbers 9440048590, 94400 52592, and 9440051452.