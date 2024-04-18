Telangana govt invites proposals to document heritage sites

Hyderabad: On occasion of World Heritage Day on April 18, the Telangana government has invited proposals to document heritage sites, wetlands, natural or unique landforms, vegetation, and flora and fauna in the state.

The invitation was announced by Vani Prasad, director general of the Environment, Protection, Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) and the Telangana Biodiversity Board (TBB). As part of the initiative, a call to universities, institutions, organizations, NGOs, research scholars, and students has been extended.

“Recognizing the importance of preserving our cultural and natural heritage, Smt. A. Vani Prasad urged universities, institutions, organizations, NGOs, research scholars, and students to actively participate in this documentation initiative. Their collective efforts are vital in safeguarding and promoting the rich cultural and ecological diversity of Telangana,” said a press release from the government on Thursday.

The deadline for submitting proposals is May 15, 2024. Participants are encouraged to submit their proposals sooner.