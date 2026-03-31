Telangana govt invites public’s suggestions on Musi rejuvenation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has invited suggestions from the public for the Musi rejuvenation project from March 31 to April 15 through the email ID musirdc@gmail.com.

Conducting a review meeting at the State Secretariat, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Musi revival works will be carried out in a completely democratic and transparent manner.

He said every valuable suggestion will be thoroughly analysed by the government, and the Musi sub-committee members will directly meet the people if necessary.

Officials have been asked to coordinate and expedite key works like construction designs, rehabilitation, defence issues and discussions with bankers.

“Our government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is committed to preparing Musi revival plans in accordance with the ideas and needs of the people and completing this project successfully,” the Deputy CM said.

The ambitious Musi River Rejuvenation Project aims to transform a 55-km stretch of the river in Hyderabad into a modern economic hub, with plans for sewage treatment plants, six-lane roads, and dedicated “night economy” zones.

However, the project has met intense protest from residents and activists who fear widespread displacement and ecological imbalance.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao and others have vocally opposed the project, alleging large-scale corruption.