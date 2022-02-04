Telangana govt is spending 100 crores on Cancer prevention every year: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the Government of Telangana is spending Rs 100 crores on the prevention of cancer every year through the Aarogya Sri Scheme. He said that this is along with the additional money that is being spent at cancer hospitals like MNJC and NIMS for the sake of poor patients.

Harish Rao launched a mobile cancer screening bus, a CT scan, and a Dental X-ray OPG machine at the state-run Mehdi Nawaz Jung (MNJ) Cancer Hospital in Lakdikapul on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

The cancer screening bus has equipment that can screen cervical, breast, and oral cancers, the minister informed.

Addressing the media, Harish Rao said that by committing to a healthy lifestyle in terms of food choices and controlling obesity, by avoiding tobacco, gutka, and alcohol, studies say that cancer is preventable to a large extent. “There is a necessity for increased awareness in people and on the part of the government, cancer screenings will be held across the state up to the level of a PHC. Many don’t go to an early screening of cancers in the first stage and thereby it’s getting difficult for doctors to cure patients coming to them in advanced stages. Staff will be trained on screening and people above the age of 40 will be screened in all villages and towns as per the directions of Hon’ble Chief Minister KCR,” he added.

The Minister said that out of all the cancer cases that are found, mouth and throat cancers at 22 percent, breast cancer cases at 13 percent, and cervical cancer cases at 12 percent are the most prevalent.

A brand new 128 slice CT scan worth Rs 7.16 crores has now replaced 14-year-old equipment at the MNJC hospital and was launched by the health minister. The mobile cancer screening bus worth Rs 1 crore was donated to the hospital by Rotary Club, Secunderabad West zone. The minister thanked the Rotary Club for the contribution and said that in the coming days the bus will be used to screen people in districts.

Harish Rao informed that Ninarao charitable trust has donated Rs 3 crores for the attendants’ block with 300 beds at the MNJC hospital and thanked the trust for its contribution.

The Minister further said that under the CSR initiative, Aurobindo Pharma is going to build a new 300 bedded block along with the already existing 450 beds and this will lead to decongestion in the hospital. “The new block will be available by the end of April,” he added.

He also said that 8 modular theaters will be built and be made available at the cost of Rs 15 crores by the end of March. “Right now 1500 major surgeries and 4000 minor ones are happening in the existing 3 theaters per year. After the addition of the new theaters, the number of major surgeries will go up to 5000 per year. One of these 8 theaters will be an advanced robotic one in order to conduct sophisticated procedures” he added.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav were present at the event.