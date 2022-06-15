Telangana govt issues notification for filling up 1,326 vacancies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday issued a notification for filling up 1,326 vacancies of doctors in the health, medical and family welfare department.

Online applications for the vacancies can be submitted from July 15 to August 14 this year, the state government’s Medical Health Services Recruitment Board said in a release.

“Good news to government job aspirants, #Telangana govt has released another notification for filling up as many as 1,326 vacancies of doctors in Health Medical & Family Welfare Department today,” state Health Minister T Harish Rao tweeted.