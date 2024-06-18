Telangana govt to upgrade 65 ITIs to make students job ready

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, June 19, laid the foundations stone for new advanced technology centres at the ITI Mallepally campus in Hyderabad. The project is aimed at upgrading 65 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Technology Centers (ATCs). This initiative, a joint effort with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL), marks a significant step towards enhancing skill development and meeting the evolving demands of the industry.

The total cost of the project to convert ITIs into ATCs will be Rs. 2,324.21 crore, said a press release from the Telangana chief minister’s office. The state government will contribute Rs. 307.96 crore (13.26 percent), while TTL’s share will be Rs.16.25 crore (86.74 percent). The project is being undertaken a under a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TTL to upgrade 65 ITIs as ATCs in the state.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony at Mallepally ITI, Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of equipping the youth with cutting-edge skills to support industrial growth.

According to reports, TTL has employed 130 experts to ensure high-quality training at the ATCs. Annually, 5,860 individuals are expected to receive training in long-term courses, while short-term courses will benefit over 31,000 participants. Over the next decade, the project aims to train four lakh individuals, a significant increase from the 1.5 lakh trained in the past decade, added the release.

The ITI ATCs in Hyderabad will not only serve as training grounds but also as technology hubs and skill development centers, said the press release from Revanth Reddy’s office. They will extend their services to polytechnic and engineering students, fostering a comprehensive ecosystem of learning and innovation.

TTL has also committed to providing job opportunities to graduates of these courses, thereby enhancing employability in Telangana.