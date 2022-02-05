Telangana govt likely to release job notification by Feb-end

Hyderabad: Telangana government may release job notification by the end of February. The decision over the notification is likely to be taken in the next week.

On Monday, the chief minister of Telangana state K. Chandrashekar Rao is expected to hold a meeting with the chief secretary of the state Somesh Kumar, and secretaries of various government departments, Times of India reported.

So far, the government has identified around 68 thousand vacancies in various government departments. Of the total vacancies, the majority are in the police, medical, health, education, and revenue departments.

Who will be eligible for the vacancies?

As per officials, all graduates will be eligible for the vacancies. Apart from the police, medical, health, education, and revenue departments, vacancies are available in panchayat raj, municipal administration, social welfare, irrigation, and welfare departments.

The government may first fill district-level posts. Each district is expected to get 500-1000 staff depending on its geographical spread.

Protests for govt jobs in Telangana

The government jobs have also become a political issue in Telangana. Both Congress and BJP are leveling allegations against the ruling TRS government for not releasing the job notifications.

The demand for the release of job notifications was also made by YS Sharmila. In order to create pressure on the government, she had also sat on a hunger strike.