Telangana govt makes caste census survey public

Ponnam Prabhakar said that books 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the SEEEPC survey, and books 1 and 2 of the expert committee's review of the survey have been placed on https://des.telangana.gov.in

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 15th April 2026 9:49 pm IST
Telangana caste census and expert committee books placed in public domain by the state government on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
File pic- Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, April 15, placed the “Telangana Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey” conducted in 2024 in public domain.

Making the announcement at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that books 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the SEEEPC survey, and books 1 and 2 of the expert committee’s review of the survey have been placed on https://des.telangana.gov.in, which went live after the announcement.

Ponnam said that the decision to release the survey documents was taken in view of the national caste census being undertaken by the Centre, emulating the exercise done in Telangana.

Subhan Bakery

“The caste census done in Telangana should be a role model for the national population census,” he said, also informing that the released books will also be placed for discussion in the next Assembly session.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 15th April 2026 9:49 pm IST

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