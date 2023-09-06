Telangana govt maternity hospitals conduct record 76.3% deliveries in August

Hyderabad: Government maternity hospitals across Telangana have successfully conducted 76.3 percent of deliveries in the month of August.

Among several districts that outperformed the state-wide average in terms of the delivery percentage in government hospitals, include Narayanpet (89 percent), Mulugu (87 percent), Medak (86 per cent), Gadwal (85 percent), Bhadradri Kothagudem (84 percent) and Vikarabad (83 percent).

On the other hand, the lowest performing districts (in terms of handling pregnancies) include Mancherial (63 percent), Nirmal (66 percent), Medchal and Karimnagar (67 percent).

Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao, during a review meeting with senior health officials, said, “We have travelled a long way from 2014 when the percentage of monthly deliveries in government hospitals used to hover near 30 percent.”

“At that time, a majority of the deliveries were handled by private maternity centres. Today, however, things are different,” the minister added.

After the launch of KCR Kits and the financial linked-benefit scheme, the percentage of childbirths in government hospitals has gradually increased from 31 to 60 percent and now to 76.3 percent.

Factors that contributed to this success include the successful upgradation of medical infrastructure, including the establishment of upgraded NICU/SICU facilities for preterm babies.

Harish Rao further directed officials and healthcare workers to ensure that no single pregnant woman, who visits a government hospital has to go to a private facility to avail healthcare services.

“We have ensured high-end maternal services are available at every level in Telangana. Pregnant mothers must be provided with all possible support at government hospitals,” said Harish Rao.