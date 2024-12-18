Telangana govt misleading Assembly on Musi project funding: Kavitha

Kavitha stated, "Minister Sridhar Babu claims that we did not seek a loan from the World Bank for the Musi project. However, we will present evidence showing that a loan was requested in September."

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th December 2024 11:16 am IST
BRS MLC K Kavitha questions how could the state government seek loans from the World Bank for Musi rejuvenation when the DPR was not yet ready.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha accused the Telangana government of providing “false responses” to questions raised in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking at a media point outside the Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, Kavitha criticized IT and Industries minister Sridhar Babu for “misleading” the House regarding the Musi project.

She further asserted that claims about the absence of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) were incorrect, as the report was included in a submission to the World Bank on September 19.

She questioned the motives behind these discrepancies, asking, “Why are these lies being told? Who benefits from this?”.

Kavitha emphasized that while BRS was in power, they prevented the World Bank from operating in Telangana, contrasting it with the Congress government’s approach of “rolling out a red carpet” for the organization.

She also said that the central government had been asked for Rs 14,000 crores in assistance for the Musi project.

