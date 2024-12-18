Telangana govt misleading Assembly on Musi project funding: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha accused the Telangana government of providing “false responses” to questions raised in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking at a media point outside the Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, Kavitha criticized IT and Industries minister Sridhar Babu for “misleading” the House regarding the Musi project.

🗓️Sept 19: Congress says DPRs are ready & seeks ₹4100 Cr from World Bank.



🗓️Oct 4: Passes GO to hire consultants for DPR.



🗓️Dec 17: Denies DPR in Assembly.



The timeline of one of the many Lies, loans & hypocrisy of the Congress Govt. This is Congress's 'vision' for… pic.twitter.com/pqIR6csCKC — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 18, 2024

Kavitha stated, “Minister Sridhar Babu claims that we did not seek a loan from the World Bank for the Musi project. However, we will present evidence showing that a loan was requested in September.”

She further asserted that claims about the absence of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) were incorrect, as the report was included in a submission to the World Bank on September 19.

She questioned the motives behind these discrepancies, asking, “Why are these lies being told? Who benefits from this?”.

Kavitha emphasized that while BRS was in power, they prevented the World Bank from operating in Telangana, contrasting it with the Congress government’s approach of “rolling out a red carpet” for the organization.

She also said that the central government had been asked for Rs 14,000 crores in assistance for the Musi project.