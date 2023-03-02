Telangana govt moves SC against Guv’s delay in approving pending bills

Hyderabad: A writ petition was filed by the Telangana government officials seeking directions to the state’s Governor for approval of ten pending key bills.

Chief secretary A Santhi Kumari moved the Supreme Court on the state government’s behalf naming Tamilisai Soundararajan in the place of the respondent in her petition.

7 bills pending from 13Sept

The petitioner claimed that bills pertaining to the state government were kept pending for more than six months in the Raj Bhavan and were not being cleared by the Governor, who reportedly refused to clarify the inordinate delay.

The Governor’s act of delaying bill approvals that were important for the functioning of state matters was criticised by ministers of the state.

The petition is likely to be heard on March 3.

The rift between the Telangana Governor and the KCR-led government has deepened over the last two years.

The BRS leaders recently anticipated a crisis as seven Bills passed by the Assembly and Council have been languishing at the Raj Bhavan since September 2022.

The state government even knocked on the door of the Telangana High Court in January seeking a direction from the governor to approve the state budget for 2023-24.