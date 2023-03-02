Telangana govt moves SC against Guv’s delay in approving pending bills

The petition is likely to be heard on March 3.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd March 2023 6:08 pm IST
Telangana govt moves SC against Governor's delay in pending bill approval
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: A writ petition was filed by the Telangana government officials seeking directions to the state’s Governor for approval of ten pending key bills.

Chief secretary A Santhi Kumari moved the Supreme Court on the state government’s behalf naming Tamilisai Soundararajan in the place of the respondent in her petition.

The petitioner claimed that bills pertaining to the state government were kept pending for more than six months in the Raj Bhavan and were not being cleared by the Governor, who reportedly refused to clarify the inordinate delay.

Also Read
Telangana: Battle between Governor, KCR govt reaches High Court

The Governor’s act of delaying bill approvals that were important for the functioning of state matters was criticised by ministers of the state.

The petition is likely to be heard on March 3.

The rift between the Telangana Governor and the KCR-led government has deepened over the last two years.

The BRS leaders recently anticipated a crisis as seven Bills passed by the Assembly and Council have been languishing at the Raj Bhavan since September 2022.

The state government even knocked on the door of the Telangana High Court in January seeking a direction from the governor to approve the state budget for 2023-24.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd March 2023 6:08 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button