Telangana govt mulling merger, reorganisation of 23 Gram Panchayat in RRR

Published: 22nd August 2024 11:59 pm IST
D Sridhar Babu says that the State government is mulling merger and reorganisation of gram panchayats falling close to regional ring road.
Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu announce said that the state government is contemplating to bring the villages lying close to the regional ring road (RRR) under the Telangana core urban region to develop them as urban areas soon.

As the chairperson of the cabinet sub-committee formed to study the merger and reorganisation of 23 gram panchayats falling between the peripheral municipalities of the city and the RRR, he held the first meeting on the subject at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Institute on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, he said that reorganising those gram panchayats will help in the creation of basic infrastructure and better facilities on par with urban areas, as industrial clusters will soon come in those areas due to their proximity with the RRR.

Due to the link roads which would be constructed between the outer-ring road (ORR) and RRR, he said that road connectivity will improve and those villages will see a drastic transformation.

