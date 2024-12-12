Telangana govt neglecting Medigadda repairs to tarnish KCR’s reputation: Ex BRS MP

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and former Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar has called on the state government to urgently address repairs to the Medigadda barrage.

He criticized the government for advising farmers against excessive paddy cultivation under the Sri Ram Sagar Project phases I and II, citing potential water shortages.

Kumar alleged that the Congress government is deliberately neglecting repairs to tarnish the reputation of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asserting that the barrage’s ability to withstand recent earthquakes in the Godavari region demonstrates its structural integrity.

He emphasized the significance of the Yasangi season for farmers and condemned the delays in repairs, arguing that no permission from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) is necessary for such work.

During a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Kumar warned that the Congress government’s inaction could result in farmers losing a crop and reiterated that the state holds full authority over the three barrages: Medigadda, Sundilla, and Annaram.

He urged the government to convene a meeting regarding repairs and stated that it should take action against any irregularities.