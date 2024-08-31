Telangana govt neglecting minority Gurukul schools: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA Harish Rao on Saturday, August 31, called for the immediate replacement of teachers at Gurukul schools run by the state government. After a visit at one of the schools, Harish Rao ‘insisted’ that students be given proper nutritious meals without delay, which he said was not happening.

The former BRS minister claimed that the that the Minority Gurukuls haven’t received their mess bills since January. He further alleged that basic expenses like electricity and food are not being covered. “This is unacceptable, and it needs to be addressed immediately. The Chief Minister and the Education Department need to wake up and take decisive action now,” Harish Rao stated.

Harish Rao had visited the Palamakula Gurukul Girls School in Rangareddy District to speak directly with the students, said a press release from his office.

Former BRS minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also criticized the Congress-run government for abandoning Gurukuls and neglecting the education Department. Even after repeated inquiries, the Chief Minister hasn’t responded, she stated, and demanded that the government take these issues seriously.

After his visit to the Gurukul school, Harish Rao claimed that in spite of the young girls protesting in the streets, the government has not responded. “It’s beyond frustrating to see the Chief Minister ignoring such a serious issue that affects our children’s future,” he said.

Harish Rao strongly criticized Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, who is also the state education minister, for failing to manage the education sector and address these urgent issues. “It’s unacceptable that someone with such responsibility can neglect critical issues like this,” he said.