Telangana govt not allotting funds to BJP MLAs’ constituencies: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of State for Home (MoS) Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the Congress-led Telangana government is not allotting funds to Assembly constituencies where MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in the 2023 Assembly polls.

“The Congress is behaving exactly like the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. It is indulging in discriminatory practices. If the BJP-led Centre thinks in the same manner towards Telangana, development won’t take place here, What will you do if we don’t give funds to Congerss MPs?” he asked while addressing a press conference on Sunday, June 30.

He also warned chief minister A Revanth Reddy that people would “revolt” against him just like they did against former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

“The state government must allocate funds equally to everybody,” he demanded.

In the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 seats.

The BJP’s winning candidates and their constituencies are Dr Palvai Harish Babu (Sirpur), Payal Shankar (Adilabad), Aleti Maheshwar Reddy (Nirmal), Ramarao Patel (Mudhole), Paidi Rakesh Reddy (Armur), K Venkata Ramana Reddy (Kamareddy), Dhanpal Suryanaryana Gupta (Nizamabad Urban), and T Raja Singh (Goshamahal).

The BJP’s performance was relatively poor compared to the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which won 64 and 39 seats respectively.