Telangana govt not involved in TSPSC operations: Gangula to Oppn

Hyderabad: Telangana civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar slammed the opposition party for their remarks over the involvement of the state government in the TSPSC paper leak case.

Telangana unit Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that the personal assistant of the state minister for IT KT Rama Rao has played a key role in the question paper leak case

Condemning the statement, Kamalakar came down heavily on Revanth Reddy and said the Congress was casting aspersive charges against KTR’s personal assistant Tirupati as he belonged to a backward class.

The minister while addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday claimed that the opposition parties were trying to defame the BRS government and urged people to turn a deaf ear to baseless allegations.

“As a responsible government, they have already got three persons involved in the case arrested and appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an in-depth investigation into the case,” asserted Gangula.

Recalling such instances from the past when Congress ruled the state, he asked, “Did any BJP or Congress minister resign or were they sacked by the respective government?”

He further recalled APPSC member Ripunjay Reddy was arrested in a similar paper leak case during the Rosaiah government’s regime in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and said, “Over the years, papers of many recruitment exams were leaked in many BJP and Congress-ruled States and aspirations of unemployed youth were shattered.”

“However, K Rosaiah or the then IT minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah did not resign. In 2017 as well, the Hyderabad police arrested a woman over the UPPSC paper leak case. But neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the then IT minister has resigned,” he added.