Telangana govt-NSIC join hands to train 50,000 youths in various skills

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu announced on Wednesday that 50,000 young people in Telangana will receive skill training under Telangana Entrepreneurs Journey for Aspirations and Achieving Success (TEJAS) programme across various fields over the next three to four years. This initiative is in collaboration with the National Small Scale Industries Corporation (NSIC).

Under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Telangana Industries and Commerce Department at the Secretariat, NSIC will offer skill training and support small industries in acquiring raw materials and selling their products. The program TEJAS, aims to foster entrepreneurship and skill development at the grassroots level.

The minister highlighted the importance of focusing on district-level initiatives, noting that the program will help create a skilled workforce for medium, small, and micro industries.

He highlighted that this is the first time NSIC has entered into such an agreement with the Telangana government, stating, “Most employment opportunities can be created through small industries, and the government is committed to supporting their growth and expansion.”